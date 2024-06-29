Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 1,465.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 1,465.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

