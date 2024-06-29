Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 1,465.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 1,465.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
