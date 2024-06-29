Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 1,535.3%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 1,535.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

