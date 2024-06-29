Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

See Also

