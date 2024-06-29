Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
