Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISPOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

