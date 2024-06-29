Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Inspirato Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISPOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Inspirato Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inspirato
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.