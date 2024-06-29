Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Angang Steel Stock Down 17.1 %

OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

