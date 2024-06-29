Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $126.09 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $125.66 and a one year high of $179.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.