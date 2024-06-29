3,051 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

