Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 432,608 shares in the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

