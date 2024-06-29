Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 670.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $45,114,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $38.50 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.