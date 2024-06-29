Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $408.40 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

