Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.74, a P/E/G ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

