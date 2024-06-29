Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 334,308 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

