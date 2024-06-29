668 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,032 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

