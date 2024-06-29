Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

HBM opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.