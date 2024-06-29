Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,484. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.50 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

