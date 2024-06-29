CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.97.

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.6 %

CLSK stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

