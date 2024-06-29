Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.73.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

