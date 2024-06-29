Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $67,177,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 966.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 320,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $205.27 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

