Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $816,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.