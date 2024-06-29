AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

