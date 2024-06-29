Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of ATLO opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

