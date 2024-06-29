AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $12.20 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.