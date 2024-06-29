DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 668,890 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

