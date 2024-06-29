Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

