HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT Lowered to $21.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

HBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.