MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MillerKnoll by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

