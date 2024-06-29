MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
