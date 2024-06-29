Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. Cencora has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

