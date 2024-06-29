Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

EW stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.