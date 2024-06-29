First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $12,681,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 106,088 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

