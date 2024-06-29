Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,700,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.