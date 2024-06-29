HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of LGND opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

