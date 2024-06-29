Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.67% from the stock’s current price.

Lilium Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LILM stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Lilium by 20.5% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

