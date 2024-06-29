Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

