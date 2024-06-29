KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CRK opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 653,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

