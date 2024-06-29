EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 58.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

