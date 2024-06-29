Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $212.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after acquiring an additional 467,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,398,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

