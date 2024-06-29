FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

FB Financial stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

