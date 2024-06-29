Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

