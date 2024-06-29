Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centuri

In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.