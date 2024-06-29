StockNews.com Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong-Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.