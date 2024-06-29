CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.08

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.08 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.34). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 189 ($2.40), with a volume of 61,617 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.29. The company has a market cap of £125.89 million, a P/E ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other news, insider Alun Evans acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,253.96). 4.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

