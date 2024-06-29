Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.81. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 14,532 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

