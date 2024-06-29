First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.29. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 60,751 shares.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
