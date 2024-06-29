Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $11.91. Seven & i shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 301,505 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

