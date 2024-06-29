S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.00

Shares of S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.82). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

S&U Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 54.74. The firm has a market cap of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.48.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

