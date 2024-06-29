Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.47

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $8.93. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.