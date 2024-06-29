Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MBB stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

