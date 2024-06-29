Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 458,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

