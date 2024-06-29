Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

