FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,030,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,027,766 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.